AMC Entertainment (AMC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $1.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.56% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.46%.

Shares of the movie theater operator witnessed a loss of 13.6% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 2.08%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.36, reflecting a 37.93% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $960.48 million, indicating a 11.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.42 per share and revenue of $5.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +56.25% and +8.12%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.14% higher. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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