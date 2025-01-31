AMC Entertainment (AMC) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with AMC Entertainment (AMC) standing at $3.11, reflecting a -0.96% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

The movie theater operator's shares have seen a decrease of 21.89% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.19, reflecting a 64.81% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.27 billion, indicating a 15.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AMC Entertainment is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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