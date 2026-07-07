AMC Enters Live Concerts: Can Arena One Become a New Growth Driver?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is expanding beyond traditional movie exhibition with the launch of Arena One at AMC, a new platform that will bring live concerts into its theaters nationwide. While the ongoing recovery in the box office remains the company's primary growth engine, Arena One reflects management's broader strategy of maximizing the earning potential of its theater network by introducing alternative content. The initiative raises an important question for investors: whether live concert programming can become a meaningful contributor to AMC's long-term growth.



Management announced that Arena One at AMC will launch in June 2026 across more than 300 theaters in the United States, allowing fans to experience live concerts on the big screen simultaneously across the country. According to the company, the initiative opens AMC's theaters "not only to moviegoers but also to fans of live concerts," representing another step in broadening the company's entertainment offerings.



The launch also comes at a favorable time for the exhibition industry. AMC reported that the North American box office increased 22% year over year during the first quarter of 2026, with management expressing confidence that the 2026 film slate will produce the strongest post-pandemic box office performance. The company also highlighted renewed commitments from major studios to maintain exclusive theatrical windows of at least 45 days, supporting a healthier exhibition environment. Rather than replacing movies, Arena One complements this improving backdrop by providing another reason for consumers to visit theaters.



AMC's improving financial performance further supports its ability to pursue new initiatives. During the first quarter of 2026, revenues increased 21.2% year over year to $1.05 billion, attendance rose 13.6%, and adjusted EBITDA improved by $96 million to $38.3 million, marking the company's strongest first-quarter adjusted EBITDA since before the pandemic. At the same time, management continued strengthening the balance sheet through debt refinancing, debt-to-equity conversions and equity issuance, improving financial flexibility as it invests in strategic growth opportunities.



Nevertheless, Arena One represents a logical extension of AMC's broader strategy to transform its theaters into multi-purpose entertainment destinations rather than venues dedicated solely to movies. By leveraging its nationwide premium-screen network to host live concerts, the company is seeking to diversify revenue streams, improve theater utilization and create incremental customer traffic. While movies will remain the foundation of the business, the successful execution of Arena One could provide an additional growth avenue that strengthens AMC's earnings potential over the long term.

Exhibitors Look Beyond Movies to Drive Higher Theatre Utilization

AMC's Arena One initiative reflects a broader industry focus on maximizing theater traffic and enhancing the overall guest experience. Other exhibitors, including The Marcus Corporation MCS and Reading International, Inc. RDI, are also investing in initiatives that encourage more frequent visits and improve spending per guest, even though their strategies remain centered on the traditional theatrical experience.



Marcus continues to focus on strengthening theater economics through digital enhancements and premium guest experiences. During the first quarter of 2026, MCS completed the rollout of tap-to-pay terminals across its theaters, expanded in-seat QR code food ordering at all dine-in locations and is developing a redesigned digital food-and-beverage ordering platform to increase basket sizes and improve customer convenience. Management also highlighted ongoing investments in premium large-format screens, strategic ticket pricing and merchandise sales to drive higher per-capita spending while benefiting from a stronger film slate.



Reading International is pursuing a complementary strategy by enhancing the in-theater experience and optimizing its cinema portfolio. Management emphasized premium cinema offerings, luxury seating upgrades and operational initiatives aimed at improving attendance and profitability while capitalizing on a stronger release schedule. RDI also expects an improving film slate to support higher theater utilization and operating performance over the next several quarters.

AMC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AMC have gained 29.8% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry, the broader Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 Index.

AMC Stock’s Three-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, AMC stock trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.28, below the industry’s average of 2.72.

AMC’s P/s Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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AMC’s bottom-line estimates for 2026 and 2027 reflect a loss per share of 23 cents and 11 cents, respectively, which have narrowed over the past 30 days. However, the revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 indicate year-over-year growth of 76% and 51.1%, respectively.

EPS Trend of AMC Stock



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AMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.