AMC Delays Reopening Of U.S. Theatres To July 30

(RTTNews) - AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibition chain in the world, has postponed the U.S. reopening date to July 30 from July 15 as previously announced. The decision is in line with the newly scheduled release dates of Warner Bros' TENET and Disney's MULAN.

In a statement, the company said it will now resume the operations of 450 U.S. theatres on the new date. The remaining around 150 locations will be opened in the following week, with the 600-plus U.S. theatre circuit will fully resume operation by early August.

With the U.S. reopening, AMC theatres would have opened in all 15 countries in which it operates. In all other 14 countries, except U.S., at least some theatres are either opened in June or scheduled to open by July 30.

By early August, the company expects a full global opening of its around 1,000 theatres, if no further complications from the coronavirus outbreak.

AMC said TENET is now being released on August 12 and MULAN on August 21. The previously planned release date for Mulan was on July 24 and Tenet on July 31.

The movie theater chain also offers other new releases in July and August, including Solstice's UNHINGED, Sony's THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY, and A24's SAINT MAUD.

On August 28, the new releases will include Disney/Marvel's NEW MUTANTS, Picturehouse's FATIMA, and Orion's BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC. Further, Warner Bros. will re-release Christopher Nolan's INCEPTION on July 31, on its 10th anniversary.

AMC'S locations in the U.S. remain closed since March 17, following the Covid-19 outbreak. When reopened, it will reduce AMC, AMC DINE-IN and AMC CLASSIC auditoriums to 30% capacity or less, based on municipality guidelines.

The company, which earlier this month expressed substantial doubt in its ability to continue business, reported a hefty net loss of $2.18 billion in the first quarter due to an impairment charge.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.