US Markets
AMC

AMC delays reopening date by two weeks to July 30

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Monday it has delayed the reopening of its theaters in the United States by two weeks to July 30.

June 29 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N said on Monday it has delayed the reopening of its theaters in the United States by two weeks to July 30.

The world's largest movie theater operator said that the date aligns with the release of Disney's "Mulan" and Christopher Nolan's thriller, "Tenet", that have been pushed to August.

The company added it expects all its theaters globally to be operational by early August.

Movie theaters have been shut since mid-March to help contain the spread of the coronavirus with movie releases pushed later into the year.

The release of Russell Crowe-starrer "Unhinged" was moved to July 31 from July 10, as its aims to be the first new widely released movie.

Credit Suisse downgraded U.S. theater operators earlier in the day due to concerns around their reopening, previously expected by mid-July.

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMC

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular