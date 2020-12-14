AMC Bankruptcy News: 12 Things for AMC Stock Investors to Know Monday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is doing its best to avoid bankruptcy with new news on Monday.

Here’s what investors in AMC stock need to know about the recent bankruptcy-related news.

AMC has signed a deal with Mudrick Capital Management to secure financing of $100 million.

This comes in the form of a new first-lien debt financing.

It’s also worth noting that Mudrick Capital Management has previously lent out funds to the theater chain.

Mudrick Capital Management is already an investor in the company and is converting $100 million of debt owed to it into shares of AMC stock.

As a result of these deals, AMC is issuing 21,978,022 shares of its stock to the debtholder.

AMC says that it plans to use the funds to strengthen its near-term liquidity position.

The need for funding comes as the company deals with the ongoing effects of the novel coronavirus.

Theater chains are one of the companies that have suffered most from the pandemic with many remaining closed or operating in a limited capacity.

When the coronavirus lockdowns first started earlier this year, there was news claiming that AMC was considering bankruptcy.

While nothing has come of that talk yet, those reports did claim that the company was in the early stages of talks for one.

The fact that AMC Entertainment is securing extra funds through debt is a sign that the company is doing what it can to avoid bankruptcy.

Even so, that doesn’t mean there won’t be news of an AMC bankruptcy news in the coming months.

AMC stock was down 17.6% as of Monday morning.

