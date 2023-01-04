AMC, Antara Complete Announced Stock Transaction

Fintel reports that Antara Capital LP has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 61,818,175 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Preferred Equity Units (APE). This represents 8.8% of the company.

Last month AMC unveiled a dilutive capital raise and a proposed reverse stock split of its common shares.

AMC agreed to sell $110 million of its APE units to Antara Capital, one of its major current debt holders, at 66 cents per unit. Antara also exchanged $100 million of AMC notes on its balance sheet for 91 million APE units as part of the deal.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Maplelane Capital, Llc holds 200,000 shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 80,805 shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 66,013 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds 60,100 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd holds 3,970 shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Preferred Equity Units. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 3,150.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC Entertainment Holdings Preferred Equity Units is 0.0536%, an increase of 511.4793%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13,395.91% to 2,250,578 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

