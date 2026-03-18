Ambulatory Surgery Centers: A Long-Term Growth Opportunity for ISRG?

Intuitive Surgical ISRG is increasingly aligning its strategy with the ongoing migration of surgical procedures toward lower-cost care settings, particularly ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Management noted a clear trend of procedures shifting from hospitals to hospital outpatient departments and ASCs, driven by payer incentives and the growing feasibility of minimally invasive techniques in these environments.

While ASCs currently represent a relatively small portion of total procedures, they are growing at an accretive rate, signaling a meaningful long-term opportunity for ISRG. The company is actively expanding its footprint in these settings, focusing initially on higher-volume ASCs capable of sustaining robotic programs. About 70% of the ASC opportunity lies within existing IDN networks, where surgeons are already trained on da Vinci systems, reducing adoption friction.

A key enabler of this shift is the introduction of refurbished da Vinci Xi systems (XiR). These systems offer a lower-cost entry point tailored to ASC economics, where reimbursement levels are tighter than in hospitals. Management emphasized that XiR, combined with flexible capital acquisition models and a broader ecosystem of instruments and services, is well suited to meet ASC-specific financial and operational requirements.

From a clinical perspective, ASCs are primarily focused on lower-acuity, high-volume procedures, such as cholecystectomy, hernia repair and benign gynecologic surgeries. These cases benefit from standardized workflows, repeatability and predictable outcomes — areas where robotic-assisted surgery can demonstrate efficiency gains.

Economically, the ASC model demands consistent utilization and cost efficiency. ISRG highlighted that existing ASC utilization levels are already “pretty good,” suggesting that robotic programs can be financially viable when case volumes are sufficient.

Overall, while still in early innings, the ASC channel represents a structurally attractive growth space. As procedure migration accelerates and XiR adoption scales, ASCs could become a meaningful contributor to ISRG’s long-term procedure growth and system placements.

Peer Update

Medtronic MDT is increasingly aligning its growth strategy with the shift toward ambulatory and outpatient care settings, particularly as it scales its surgical and minimally invasive platforms. Medtronic highlighted the U.S. launch of its Hugo robotic system and broader surgical ecosystem, emphasizing flexibility, portability and workflow efficiency — features critical for lower-cost care environments.

MDT’s ability to offer solutions across open, laparoscopic and robotic surgery positions it to support care migration beyond traditional hospitals. As Medtronic expands indications and integrates digital tools like Touch Surgery, it is building a platform that facilitates procedural standardization and efficiency — key enablers for ambulatory settings and long-term volume growth.

Abbott ABT is also benefiting from the broader migration toward less invasive, site-of-care-agnostic treatment models, particularly within its medical devices portfolio. The company highlighted strong double-digit growth across segments, such as electrophysiology, structural heart and heart failure, driven by technologies that improve procedural efficiency and patient outcomes.

ABT’s focus on minimally invasive devices, such as PFA catheters, implantable sensors and structural heart solutions, supports treatment in lower-acuity environments where shorter recovery times and reduced hospital stays are critical. As Abbott continues to innovate across its device portfolio, it is well positioned to capture incremental procedure volumes as care increasingly shifts toward outpatient and ambulatory settings.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have risen 10.8% over the past six months against 6.8% decline for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 46.7, above the industry average. But, it is still lower than its five-year median of 70.91. ISRG carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2026 earnings implies a 12.7% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.