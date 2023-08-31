Ambuja Cements (NSE:AMBUJACEM) Price Target Increased by 8.08% to 479.94

The average one-year price target for Ambuja Cements (NSE:AMBUJACEM) has been revised to 479.94 / share. This is an increase of 8.08% from the prior estimate of 444.08 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 303.00 to a high of 632.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.38% from the latest reported closing price of 434.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambuja Cements. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBUJACEM is 0.12%, an increase of 28.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.15% to 80,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 26,984K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,716K shares, representing an increase of 67.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBUJACEM by 215.89% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,589K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,549K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBUJACEM by 3.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,102K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,048K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBUJACEM by 0.43% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,797K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 3,147K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,122K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBUJACEM by 15.89% over the last quarter.

