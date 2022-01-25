Ambu ex-employee charged with insider trading

Denmark's prosecution service said on Tuesday that a former employee of Ambu, a firm which makes diagnostic and life-support devices for hospitals, has been charged with alleged insider trading.

"The prosecution charges the employee with having used inside information about a possible cancellation of a product launch in connection with the sale of shares for around 2.2 million crowns ($333,783)," it said in a statement, adding that a publication ban on the name of the person had been imposed.

($1 = 6.5911 Danish crowns)

