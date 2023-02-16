Markets
AMAM

Ambrx Biopharma Soars On Promising Data From Its Cancer Drug ARX517

February 16, 2023 — 10:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) are surging more than 50% after the company announced encouraging initial data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of ARX517 in patients with advanced prostate cancer.

In the Phase 1 study dubbed APEX-01, Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) reductions ranging from more than 30% to 90% was observed in prostate cancer patients who were treated with ARX517, the company said.

AMAM is at $2.88 currently. It has traded in the range of $0.3800-$5.1200 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMAM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.