Ambrx Biopharma Inc - ADR Shares Close the Week 110.3% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Ambrx Biopharma Inc - ADR (AMAM) shares closed this week 110.3% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 97.3% year-to-date, up 105.5% over the past 12 months, and up 105.5% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.9%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $28.15 and as low as $12.69 this week.

Trading volume this week was 65.4% lower than the 10-day average and 31.8% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 4.7.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 773.9%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 455.5%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.