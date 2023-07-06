Ambrx Biopharma Inc - ADR (AMAM) Price Target Increased by 61.43% to 23.05

The average one-year price target for Ambrx Biopharma Inc - ADR (NYSE:AMAM) has been revised to 23.05 / share. This is an increase of 61.43% from the prior estimate of 14.28 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.87% from the latest reported closing price of 16.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambrx Biopharma Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMAM is 0.86%, an increase of 195.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 105.44% to 37,260K shares. The put/call ratio of AMAM is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darwin Global Management holds 11,305K shares representing 20.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,584K shares, representing an increase of 32.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAM by 157.30% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 8,500K shares representing 15.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,336K shares, representing an increase of 72.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAM by 1,306.90% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 4,803K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,934K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company.

VR Adviser holds 3,299K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company.

Ambrx Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ambrx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. These include next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecifics, targeted immuno-oncology therapies, novel cytokines to modulate the immune system, and long-acting therapeutic peptides for metabolic and cardiovascular disease. Ambrx is advancing a robust portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy, safety and ease of use, in multiple therapeutic areas, including its lead product candidate ARX788. In addition, the company has clinical collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb, Astellas, BeiGene, Sino Biopharma, Elanco and NovoCodex, for drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology.

