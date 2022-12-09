Ambrx Announces Positive Results In Phase 2 Study Of ARX788 In HER2 Positive Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Friday announced positive preliminary data from its Phase 2 ACE Breast-03 study evaluating ARX788 in HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer patients who progressed following T-DM1 treatment.

The clinical stage biopharmaceutical company said the study demonstrated 51.7 percent overall response rate by RECIST v1.1 and 100 percent disease control rate after treatment with ARX788 in HER2 positive mBC patients who are resistant or refractory to T-DM1. The study was done in the U.S., Korea, and Australia.

Ambrx presented the results at the Spotlight Poster Presentation at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.