Ambrey says tanker boarded near Oman had carried sanctioned Iranian oil

January 11, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Written by Nayera Abdallah and Jana Chokeir for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A tanker that was boarded on Thursday by 4-5 armed persons east of Oman's Sohar had been prosecuted in the past for carrying sanctioned Iranian oil, which was then confiscated by the U.S., an advisory note by British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

Ambrey said the Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker was headed in the direction of Bandar-e-Jask in Iran.

