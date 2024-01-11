Ambrey says tanker boarded near Oman had carried sanctioned Iranian oil

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A tanker that was boarded on Thursday by 4-5 armed persons east of Oman's Sohar had been prosecuted in the past for carrying sanctioned Iranian oil, which was then confiscated by the U.S., an advisory note by British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

Ambrey said the Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker was headed in the direction of Bandar-e-Jask in Iran.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Jana Chokeir, Editing by Michael Gerorgy)

