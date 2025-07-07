Ambow Launches AI-Powered HybriU Tool To Preserve Enterprise Knowledge

(RTTNews) - Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), a global provider of AI-driven education and collaboration technology, has launched HybriU Knowledge Capture, an enterprise-focused expansion of its award-winning HybriU platform.

Originally designed for education, the enhanced platform now helps companies safeguard critical knowledge, retain institutional expertise, and maintain operational continuity.

The new solution features the HybriU AI UniBox, a portable control pad, and a USB microphone, together forming a compact, plug-and-play system. This setup captures and stores voice, whiteboard content, PowerPoint presentations, and collaborative input during in-person, hybrid, or remote sessions. HybriU's AI then analyzes recordings to generate searchable summaries and key insights, transforming routine interactions into lasting organizational memory and actionable knowledge.

CEO Dr. Jin Huang noted that the tool addresses the urgent need to preserve knowledge amid changing teams and roles. He emphasized that the solution turns daily interactions into strategic assets, positioning companies for innovation and sustained growth.

Unlike typical video conferencing tools, HybriU Knowledge Capture is designed to enable real-time collaboration while ensuring long-term knowledge retention. It offers comprehensive recording of voice, visuals, and discussions, automatically generating AI-powered summaries for quick review and sharing. The platform builds a structured institutional knowledge library to preserve organizational memory, enhancing productivity through faster onboarding and seamless knowledge transfer. Additionally, it supports interactive whiteboarding via QR codes or secure links and includes real-time AI translation to facilitate multilingual collaboration across global teams.

As part of Ambow's broader HybriU suite, this new product marks the company's first major step toward transforming how educational and corporate institutions manage and mobilize knowledge.

AMBO currently trades at $2.48 or 0.61% higher on the NYSE American.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.