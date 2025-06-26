Ambow Education Partners with University of the West to Expand International Access to U.S. Higher Education through HybriU Platform

Ambow Education partners with UWest to enhance global access to U.S. higher education via the HybriU platform.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has announced a partnership with the University of the West (UWest) to enhance access to U.S. higher education for international students through its HybriU Education platform. This phygital learning solution allows UWest to deliver real-time courses from its U.S. campus, facilitating interaction between on-site and remote learners globally. The partnership aims to support international students who face travel or visa challenges while maintaining academic standards and enabling a flexible learning experience. Dr. Jin Huang, CEO of Ambow Education, noted that this collaboration furthers the vision of inclusive education by allowing students to pursue their studies without delays. The HybriU platform incorporates advanced technology features to create immersive and engaging educational environments.

Potential Positives

Ambow Education formed a strategic partnership with University of the West to enhance access to U.S.-based higher education for international students.

The integration of Ambow's HybriU technology platform allows for innovative, real-time collaboration between on-site and remote learners, positioning the company at the forefront of EdTech advancements.

The new platform supports increased enrollment of international students, thereby expanding Ambow's market reach and reinforcing its commitment to inclusive education.

By leveraging advanced features like AI-powered adaptive instruction and multilingual interaction, Ambow enhances the learning experience, making education more flexible and personalized.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a lengthy forward-looking statement disclaimer, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the uncertainties and risks associated with the company's future performance.



Ambow Education does not provide specific financial projections or details on how the partnership will impact its revenue or growth, leaving investors with unanswered questions.



The reliance on international students for enrollment, particularly amid travel and visa-related challenges, may pose risks if global mobility remains restricted in the future.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Ambow Education and UWest?

Ambow Education has partnered with UWest to enhance access to U.S. higher education for international students through HybriU Education.

How does the HybriU platform work?

The HybriU platform integrates physical and digital learning environments, allowing real-time interaction between faculty and remote students using advanced technology.

What are the benefits of the HybriU platform?

The platform offers features like multilingual interaction, AI-driven instruction, and learning analytics, enhancing engagement and creating personalized, scalable education experiences.

Who is eligible for the new education access program?

The program aims to support international students, especially those unable to travel to the U.S. due to visa or travel-related challenges.

What commitment does UWest have towards education?

UWest is committed to whole-person education and intercultural understanding, preparing students for success in a globalized world.

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO), a global leader in EdTech and AI-driven phygital innovation, today announced a new partnership with University of the West (“UWest”) to expand access to U.S.-based higher education for international students through HybriU Education, Ambow’s comprehensive phygital (physical + digital) learning solution.









Through this partnership, UWest will utilize Ambow’s all-in-one HybriU technology platform to deliver real-time courses directly from its U.S. campus. The platform enables seamless interaction and collaboration between faculty, on-site classroom learners, and remote students around the world. The partnership enhances UWest’s ability to serve a broad global student base and continue to enroll international students who may be unable to travel to the U.S. due to travel or visa-related challenges, while maintaining academic continuity and student support standards.





“UWest shares our vision of inclusive, borderless education,” said Dr. Jin Huang, CEO of Ambow Education. “Together, we’re empowering students worldwide to begin their academic journey without delays caused by visa restrictions—offering the same rigorous curriculum and fully accredited outcomes as their peers on campus.”









HybriU goes beyond traditional video classrooms by combining lecture capture, connectivity, AI, 3D immersive technology, and teaching evaluation into one plug-and-play platform. This allows instructors to focus on teaching, while AI manages the technology in the background.









With HybriU, physical classrooms are transformed into connected spaces that seamlessly integrate on-site and remote learners. The platform replaces outdated e-learning tools and smart classrooms, offering remote students an experience that closely mirrors being physically present. Features such as real-time multilingual interaction, AI-powered adaptive instruction, and learning analytics enhance engagement and make education more flexible, personalized, and scalable.









University of the West, located in Rosemead, California, is a private, nonprofit university recognized for its values-driven approach to whole-person education. With a commitment to intercultural understanding and global engagement, UWest prepares students for success in today’s dynamic and interconnected world.





International students make up a significant part of UWest’s student population. By integrating the HybriU platform into its instructional model, the university can better support remote learners and expand its global reach.







About Ambow







Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven technology company offering



phygital



(physical + digital) innovation for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its flagship platform, HybriU, Ambow is shaping the future of learning, collaboration and communication—delivering immersive, intelligent, real-time experiences across industries. For more information, visit Ambow’s corporate website at



https://www.ambow.com/



.





Follow us on X:









@Ambow_Education









Follow us on LinkedIn:





Ambow-education-group











