Ambow Education Launches HybriU Conferencing to Transform Hybrid Event Experiences

Ambow Education launched HybriU Conferencing, an AI-driven platform for immersive hybrid conferencing experiences.

Quiver AI Summary

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has officially launched HybriU Conferencing, an innovative platform that combines physical and digital elements to enhance conferencing experiences. This new offering enables organizations to host immersive, AI-driven conferences with features like real-time transcription, multilingual translation, and 3D telepresence, fostering a better connection between in-person and remote participants. HybriU Conferencing is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing video conferencing tools while providing advanced capabilities such as interactive content sharing and dynamic event orchestration. Following successful pilot programs, the platform is now available for broader institutional use. Ambow aims to redefine corporate collaboration through this technology as part of its broader HybriU product suite.

Potential Positives

Ambow Education has officially launched HybriU Conferencing, a platform that blends physical and digital experiences, catering to the growing demand for hybrid solutions in corporate conferencing.

The platform offers innovative features like real-time transcription, multilingual translation, and 3D telepresence, enhancing the user experience and setting a new standard for immersive conferencing.

HybriU Conferencing has already seen successful pilot deployments in academic and corporate environments, indicating strong interest and validation in the market.

The service is built on Ambow's patented HybriU architecture, allowing for seamless integration with existing conferencing tools which can attract a broader customer base.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide specific details on the competitive landscape, leaving investors uncertain about how HybriU Conferencing measures up against existing solutions from established competitors.

No financial data or projections are included, which may raise concerns about the expected return on investment for stakeholders and limit their ability to assess the platform's potential impact.

The presence of a safe harbor statement suggests that certain claims are speculative, potentially undermining investor confidence in the company's ability to deliver on its promises.

FAQ

What is HybriU Conferencing?

HybriU Conferencing is an AI-powered platform designed to enhance hybrid conferencing by blending physical and digital experiences seamlessly.

What key features does HybriU Conferencing offer?

Key features include real-time transcription, multilingual translation, 3D telepresence, adaptive screen layouts, and seamless integration with existing conferencing tools.

How does HybriU Conferencing improve collaboration?

The platform creates a more immersive and interactive experience for both on-site and remote participants, enhancing overall collaboration.

Is HybriU Conferencing customizable?

Yes, HybriU Conferencing is scalable and customizable, allowing organizations to tailor it to their specific needs.

How can organizations learn more about HybriU Conferencing?

Organizations can visit www.hybriu.com to learn more or request a live demonstration of HybriU Conferencing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMBO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $AMBO stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

GLOBAL RETIREMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Cupertino, Calif, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ambow Education Holding Ltd.



(NYSE American: AMBO) (“Ambow” or the “Company”), a leading global EdTech and AI-powered solutions provider, today announced the official launch of HybriU Conferencing, a cutting-edge platform designed to transform traditional conferencing into smart, seamless Phygital (Physical + Digital) experiences.





HybriU Conferencing blends the strengths of in-person presence with advanced digital intelligence, enabling organizations to host immersive, AI-enhanced conferences, meetings and collaborative sessions. Key features include real-time transcription, multilingual translation, 3D telepresence and adaptive screen layouts — delivering a frictionless hybrid experience for both on-site and remote participants.





“HybriU Conferencing marks a major leap forward in how hybrid conferences are experienced, as we build our suite of foundational HybriU products,” said Dr. Jin Huang, CEO of Ambow. “By seamlessly enhancing existing video conferencing systems with intelligent tools built for physical spaces, we are bridging the gap between in-room and remote conference participants. Unlike other platforms, HybriU Conferencing offers an in-person presence feel, along with AI-powered features like real-time translation and automated meeting minutes, for a more immersive, interactive experience. It's a smart, more inclusive solution designed to redefine corporate collaboration. From boardrooms to global summits, we are bringing the future of conferencing to today's organizations.”





Built on Ambow’s proprietary, patented HybriU architecture, the platform seamlessly integrates with existing conferencing tools and hardware, while introducing next-gen features such as interactive content sharing, spatial audio, real-time analytics, and dynamic hybrid event orchestration. From classrooms and executive meetings to international forums, HybriU is redefining the future of connected collaboration.





Following successful pilot deployments in academic and corporate environments, HybriU Conferencing is now available for institutional rollout and enterprise licensing worldwide.





In addition to HybriU Conferencing, Ambow's suite of HybriU products includes the HybriU Digital Education Solution, which is available in both a box-top set for instantaneous plug and play utilization, as well a subscription-based model.







HybriU Conferencing Key Features Include:









Seamless phygital integration that is scalable and customizable



Seamless phygital integration that is scalable and customizable



AI-powered real-time transcription and translation



AI-powered real-time transcription and translation



3D telepresence and intelligent multi-camera framing



3D telepresence and intelligent multi-camera framing



Seamless integration with Zoom, Teams, Webex and more



Seamless integration with Zoom, Teams, Webex and more



Adaptive display layouts for hybrid environments



Adaptive display layouts for hybrid environments



Multi-language support and real-time translation



Multi-language support and real-time translation



Real-time meeting summaries and secure cloud infrastructure



Real-time meeting summaries and secure cloud infrastructure



Future-proof, plug-and-play integration







To learn more or request a live demonstration, visit



www.hybriu.com



.







About Ambow







Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven technology company offering



phygital



(physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its flagship platform, HybriU, Ambow is shaping the future of learning, collaboration and communication—delivering immersive, intelligent and real-time experiences across industries. For more information, visit Ambow’s corporate website at



https://www.ambow.com/



.





Follow us on X:









@Ambow_Education









Follow us on LinkedIn:





Ambow-education-group











Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Ambow and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Ambow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Ambow believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







For more information, please contact:







Ambow Education Holding Ltd.





E-mail:



ir@ambow.com







or





Piacente Financial Communications





Tel: +1 212 481 2050





E-mail:



ambow@tpg-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.