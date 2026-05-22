Ambiq Micro's CFO Sold Company Shares Worth $1.8 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CFO Jeffrey Winzeler sold 26,000 company shares for a total transaction value of approximately $1.82 million on May 14, 2026.

The transaction represented 20.58% of Winzeler's direct holdings prior to the sale, leaving 100,347 shares directly owned.

Activity reflects an option exercise followed by sale.

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Jeffrey G. Winzeler, Chief Financial Officer of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ), reported the exercise of 31,952 options and the sale of 26,000 shares of Common Stock on May 14, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 26,000 Transaction value $1.8 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 100,347 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$7.01 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($69.90).

Key questions

How much of Winzeler's direct equity stake was impacted by this transaction?

The 26,000 shares sold accounted for 20.58% of his direct Common Stock holdings, reducing his directly held shares from 126,347 to 100,347 after the transaction was completed.

The 26,000 shares sold accounted for 20.58% of his direct Common Stock holdings, reducing his directly held shares from 126,347 to 100,347 after the transaction was completed. What was the nature of the transaction, and how does the derivative context affect ongoing ownership?

The filing describes an option exercise, with 31,952 options exercised and 26,000 shares disposed of immediately; Winzeler continues to have additional outstanding options that remain convertible to Common Stock, and maintains a material beneficial interest.

The filing describes an option exercise, with 31,952 options exercised and 26,000 shares disposed of immediately; Winzeler continues to have additional outstanding options that remain convertible to Common Stock, and maintains a material beneficial interest. Does this sale reflect a change in trading cadence or a response to reduced available shares?

This is Winzeler's first open-market sale event in the recent period, with the transaction size explained by a one-time exercise and sale, and reduced available equity following the exercise and disposition.

This is Winzeler's first open-market sale event in the recent period, with the transaction size explained by a one-time exercise and sale, and reduced available equity following the exercise and disposition. How does Winzeler's residual exposure compare to the transaction value?

Post-transaction, his direct equity position is valued at approximately $7.01 million (as of May 14, 2026), with additional exposure through options outstanding, indicating continued alignment with shareholder interests.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 5/14/26) $73.30 Market capitalization $1.75 billion Revenue (TTM) $81.84 million Net income (TTM) -$38.35 million

Company snapshot

Ambiq Micro develops ultra-low-power integrated circuits, including real-time clock chips and microcontrollers for wearables, smart cards, wireless sensors, and IoT devices.

The company generates revenue primarily through sales of its Apollo system-on-chip and Atomiq AI acceleration products, as well as technical support services.

Key customers include manufacturers and developers in the wearables, IoT, and edge AI device markets seeking energy-efficient semiconductor solutions.

Ambiq Micro is a technology company specializing in ultra-low-power semiconductors for power-sensitive applications. It develops sub-threshold power-optimized technology for use in IoT and AI-enabled device markets.

What this transaction means for investors

CFO Jeffrey Winzeler’s May 14 sale of Ambiq Micro stock came at a time when shares were surging, reaching a 52-week high of $81.85 on May 22, just days after his disposition. Winzeler was likely taking advantage of the rising share price to convert some of his vested stock options and capture gains.

The sale does not raise a red flag for investors. On May 15, Winzeler converted 5,952 stock options but decided to hold on to those shares. This suggests he may believe Ambiq Micro stock could rise higher.

Ambiq Micro is up thanks to incredible business performance. On May 12, the company reported first quarter revenue of $25.1 million, up a staggering 59% over the previous year. The sales growth was due to demand for its products for use in artificial intelligence systems.

The AI tailwind should continue to drive sales growth for Ambiq Micro, making its stock a compelling investment. However, as a result of the recent share price increase, the stock’s price-to-sales ratio has skyrocketed to 20 from just three at the end of Q1. This indicates its shares are pricey, making now a good time to sell but not to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.