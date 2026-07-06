Is Ambiq Micro, Inc. (AMBQ) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ambiq Micro, Inc. (AMBQ) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ambiq Micro, Inc. is one of 613 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ambiq Micro, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMBQ's full-year earnings has moved 28.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AMBQ has gained about 190.7% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 14.6%. This means that Ambiq Micro, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Alphabet (GOOGL). The stock has returned 15% year-to-date.

In Alphabet's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 24.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ambiq Micro, Inc. is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 43% so far this year, so AMBQ is performing better in this area.

Alphabet, however, belongs to the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this 30-stock industry is ranked #107. The industry has moved +12.5% so far this year.

Ambiq Micro, Inc. and Alphabet could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.