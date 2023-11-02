Ambipar Participacoes e Empreendimentos (BSP:AMBP3) Price Target Decreased by 7.62% to 42.04

The average one-year price target for Ambipar Participacoes e Empreendimentos (BSP:AMBP3) has been revised to 42.04 / share. This is an decrease of 7.62% from the prior estimate of 45.51 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 208.02% from the latest reported closing price of 13.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambipar Participacoes e Empreendimentos. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBP3 is 0.12%, an increase of 24.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 12,647K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,677K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares, representing an increase of 60.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP3 by 1,270.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,590K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 70.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP3 by 1,371.82% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,560K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339K shares, representing a decrease of 49.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBP3 by 8.30% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,212K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 656K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBP3 by 11.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.