Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos (BOVESPA:AMBP3) Price Target Decreased by 10.63% to 30.01

The average one-year price target for Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos (BOVESPA:AMBP3) has been revised to 30.01 / share. This is an decrease of 10.63% from the prior estimate of 33.58 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.21% from the latest reported closing price of 15.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 28.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBP3 is 0.10%, a decrease of 15.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.08% to 15,109K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,648K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares, representing an increase of 59.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP3 by 1,950.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,617K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing an increase of 71.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP3 by 1,676.14% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,560K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,212K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 837K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares, representing an increase of 21.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP3 by 38.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.