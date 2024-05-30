Ambipar: Growth and Expansion in Environmental Services

Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) has released an update.

Ambipar Emergency Response showcases a robust growth trajectory in environmental and emergency services, emphasizing their comprehensive service platform and expertise in crisis management, industrial maintenance, maritime support, and environmental consulting. The company has expanded its global reach, particularly in North America, and touts a scalable business model with a focus on regulatory compliance that ensures recurring revenue through subscription contracts and a diverse service range.

