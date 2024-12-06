News & Insights

Ambipar Emergency Response Schedules 2024 Shareholder Meeting

December 06, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) has released an update.

Ambipar Emergency Response has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for December 16, 2024, where shareholders will vote on the approval of the company’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The Board of Directors encourages shareholders to participate and vote in favor of the resolution. Shareholders can access the company’s annual report and proxy materials online to prepare for the meeting.

