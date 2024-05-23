Ambipar Announces Strategic Management Changes

Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) has released an update.

Ambipar Emergency Response, a global environmental services firm, has announced a management reshuffle with Pedro Borges Petersen transitioning from CFO to Chief Strategy Officer, while Fabio Castro steps in as the new CFO. Castro brings over 15 years of financial and investor relations experience to Ambipar, which operates across 40 countries in emergency and environmental response services. These strategic changes aim to bolster the company’s leadership as it continues to provide standardized services worldwide.

For further insights into AMBI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.