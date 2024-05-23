News & Insights

Ambipar Announces Strategic Management Changes

May 23, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) has released an update.

Ambipar Emergency Response, a global environmental services firm, has announced a management reshuffle with Pedro Borges Petersen transitioning from CFO to Chief Strategy Officer, while Fabio Castro steps in as the new CFO. Castro brings over 15 years of financial and investor relations experience to Ambipar, which operates across 40 countries in emergency and environmental response services. These strategic changes aim to bolster the company’s leadership as it continues to provide standardized services worldwide.

