Is Ambev (ABEV) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Ambev (ABEV) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ambev is one of 173 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ambev is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABEV's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ABEV has returned 24.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 5.1% on average. This means that Ambev is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF). The stock is up 29.8% year-to-date.

In Chefs' Warehouse's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ambev is a member of the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12% so far this year, so ABEV is performing better in this area.

Chefs' Warehouse, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #206. The industry has moved -5.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Ambev and Chefs' Warehouse as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Ambev S.A. (ABEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.