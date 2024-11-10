Ambertech Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Ambertech Limited (AU:AMO) has released an update.

Ambertech Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw shareholders overwhelmingly approve the re-election of Peter Wallace as Director and the company’s remuneration report, with significant support for both resolutions. The meeting also approved a 10% placement capacity, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future growth prospects.

