Amber International Approves $50 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Amber International Holding Limited (AMBR) Wednesday announced its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $50 million of the company's outstanding American Depositary Shares over the next 12 months, commencing December 1, 2025.

"This share repurchase program reflects our Board's unwavering confidence in Amber Premium's market position and growth trajectory," said Michael Wu, Chairman and CEO of Amber International Holding Limited. "Our Q3 results validate our strategic focus on institutional and high-net-worth clients, with client assets on our platform surging nearly 70% year-over-year and our cumulative KYC'ed user base expanding over 20%. With execution and payment trading volumes totaled approximately US$3.1 billion in Q3 2025, and our operating margin now firmly in positive territory, we believe the market does not fully recognize our business fundamentals or long-term growth potential."

