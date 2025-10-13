Markets

Amber Grid Completes EUR 10.3 Mln Transfer Of GET Baltic Operations To European Energy Exchange

October 13, 2025 — 02:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Amber Grid AB (AMG1L.VS), a natural gas transmission system operator in Lithuania, on Monday announced that it has completed the transfer of GET Baltic's operations to European Energy Exchange AG.

The final phase involved the sale of the remaining 34% of GET Baltic shares to European Energy Exchange for 3.8 million euros, following the earlier sale of a 66% stake for 6.5 million euros.

The strategic plan began in 2023.

The company said that its initial investment of under 1 million euros yielded a total deal value of over 10.3 million euros, marking a major success for the state.

The collaboration will enhance regional integration, transparency, and efficiency, with GET Baltic continuing as a regional center of excellence.

AB Amber Grid closed trading EUR 1.2200 on the Vilnius Stock Exchange.

