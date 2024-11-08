Amber EquityCo Extends Debt Deadline for Applus Dividend

APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.

Amber EquityCo, S.L.U. announced an extension of the deadline for Applus Services to incur additional debt of approximately 512 million euros to finance an extraordinary dividend distribution to its shareholders. This extension, authorized by the National Securities Market Commission, shifts the deadline to February 13, 2025. This move underscores Amber’s strategic financial maneuvers to enhance shareholder value.

