Amber Enterprises India (NSEI:AMBER) Price Target Increased by 12.83% to 3,571.07

The average one-year price target for Amber Enterprises India (NSEI:AMBER) has been revised to 3,571.07 / share. This is an increase of 12.83% from the prior estimate of 3,165.01 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,339.16 to a high of 4,604.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.51% from the latest reported closing price of 3,946.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amber Enterprises India. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBER is 0.15%, an increase of 48.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 1,613K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 268K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 254K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GEMIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 218K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing a decrease of 63.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBER by 11.56% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 211K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBER by 7.22% over the last quarter.

BAFQX - Brown Advisory Emerging Markets Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 90K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

