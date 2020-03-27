US Markets

Amber Capital does not rule out hiking Lagardere stake - founder

Amber Capital, the activist fund with a 16.4% stake in Lagardere and which has pushed for board changes, could hike its holding in the French media conglomerate, Amber's founder and managing partner said on Friday.

"We're not ruling out increasing our stake ... We could raise it ahead of the annual general meeting," Joseph Oughourlian told France's BFM Business TV.

Amber stepped up pressure on Lagardere on Thursday, saying it would seek to change the supervisory board and called for a review of its strategy. Lagardere's annual shareholders' meeting is due to take place on May 5.

