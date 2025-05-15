$AMBC stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMBC stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,422,295 of trading volume.

$AMBC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMBC:

$AMBC insiders have traded $AMBC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL D PRICE has made 2 purchases buying 76,986 shares for an estimated $499,642 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CLAUDE LEBLANC (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $260,000

JEFFREY SCOTT STEIN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $96,900 and 0 sales.

$AMBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $AMBC stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

