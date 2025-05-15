$AMBC stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMBC stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,422,295 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMBC:
$AMBC Insider Trading Activity
$AMBC insiders have traded $AMBC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL D PRICE has made 2 purchases buying 76,986 shares for an estimated $499,642 and 0 sales.
- CLAUDE LEBLANC (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $260,000
- JEFFREY SCOTT STEIN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $96,900 and 0 sales.
$AMBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $AMBC stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,065,833 shares (-38.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,826,038
- STATE STREET CORP removed 761,748 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,665,295
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 589,437 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,456,378
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 555,166 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,857,702
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 505,521 shares (-42.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,423,308
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 425,592 shares (+56.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,723,930
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 407,918 shares (+129.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,569,282
