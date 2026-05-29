Ambarella's Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise on Auto Strength

Ambarella, Inc. AMBA delivered non-GAAP earnings of 11 cents per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings jumped 57% year over year, mainly driven by higher revenues and disciplined cost management.

First-quarter revenues soared 16.9% year over year to $100.4 million. The top line also came marginally ahead of the consensus mark of $100.2 million.

First-quarter performance reflected steady execution against guidance and a business mix supported by record automotive momentum and expanding customer engagements around edge AI. Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.9% in the period, providing a firm profitability baseline as new product cycles ramp up.

Ambarella, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ambarella, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ambarella, Inc. Quote

AMBA’s Revenue Mix Shows IoT Scale With Auto Strength

During the first-quarterearnings call management stated that Internet of Things (IoT) applications represented about three-fourths of total revenues, with seasonality weighing on consumer IoT, while enterprise security camera demand grew at a high-single-digit sequential pace. This mix underscores Ambarella’s continued leverage to edge AI adoption in security endpoints, even as parts of consumer demand fluctuate.

Automotive, meanwhile, set a new quarterly revenue record, driven by strong double-digit growth tied to commercial vehicle telematics and safety applications. The company highlighted that AI penetration remains early in a large installed telematics base, supporting continued content gains as customers push toward more sensors and more complex on-device workloads.

Ambarella Leans on Edge AI Complexity and Platform Depth

Ambarella framed the broader market backdrop as a shift from centralized AI training toward distributed inferencing, with more processing moving to the edge. During theearnings call the company emphasized the benefits of edge AI, including reduced latency, lower power consumption and stronger privacy and security, positioning these attributes as structural tailwinds as workloads become more demanding.

A key strategic point was Ambarella’s focus on integrating accelerated computing functions into a single system-on-chip platform, rather than relying on a collection of discrete components. Management tied that integration to a widening set of use cases, including GenAI and agentic AI at the edge, where power efficiency and tightly coupled software tools can be decisive differentiators for customers building production deployments.

AMBA’s Long-Term Pacts Add Visibility and Scale Potential

A major development in the first quarter was the announcement of another material long-term agreement, this time with Hanwha in South Korea. The company stated during theearnings callthat the agreement has the potential to generate more than $800 million in revenues over a period exceeding 10 years and extends beyond physical security into areas such as operational automation, life sciences and robotics.

Beyond the headline figure, management characterized long-term agreements as multi-generational commitments that can include structured volume and pricing over five years or more, improving revenue predictability and reducing volatility. The company also indicated that these partnerships can involve non-recurring engineering support to help fund platform development across silicon and software, aligning customer road maps with Ambarella’s broader product strategy.

Ambarella’s Profit Model Improves, GAAP Results Still Red

On a GAAP basis, gross margin was 58.4%, down from 60% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 210 basis points to 59.9% in the first quarter.

However, Ambarella posted a GAAP net loss of $18.1 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $24.3 million. On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported net profit of $5 million, 66.7% higher than the year-ago quarter’s net profit of $3 million.

Cost discipline was evident relative to guidance, with non-GAAP operating expenses coming in at $56.4 million, slightly below the midpoint of management’s guidance range of $55-$58 million. Management continues to view the company’s long-term gross margin model as 59% to 62%, suggesting confidence that product mix evolution and platform leverage can support margins even as the business expands into new edge AI categories.

Ambarella’s Cash Balance Declines on Inventory Build

Ambarella ended the first quarter with $277.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, down from $312.6 million at the end of the previous quarter as inventory levels increased to support multiple new product cycles. The company described the inventory build as a move to better service customers amid tightening supply dynamics, with days of inventory rising meaningfully during the period.

During the first quarter, Ambarella used $25.6 million in cash for operational activities and ended the quarter with a negative free cash flow of $29.6 million. It repurchased shares worth $2.4 million during the quarter.

Concurrent with the first-quarter results, Ambarella announced that management has approved a new share repurchase program worth $50 million. This new authorization extends through June 30, 2027 and will commence as soon as the company's existing repurchase program expires on June 30, 2026.

Ambarella Initiates Q2 Guidance

AMBA forecasts second-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues between $105 million and $111 million. It expects automotive and IoT revenues to increase sequentially, with growth in both consumer and CapEx-driven markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pinned at $108.3 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 13.4%.

For the second quarter, the non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated in the range of 59-60.5%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected in the range of $56-$59 million.

The consensus mark for second-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share is pinned at 17 cents.

AMBA’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Ambarella carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

FormFactor FORM, ASE Technology ASX and Diodes DIOD are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the Zacks Computer and Technology sector. FormFactor, ASE Technology and Diodes each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FormFactor’s 2026 earnings has moved upward by 30.4% over the past seven days to $2.40 per share, calling for an increase of 84.6% year over year. FormFactor shares have climbed 133.5% year to date (YTD).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASE Technology’s full-year 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.05 per share, revised upward by 36.4 over the past 30 days and suggests a year-over-year jump of 84.2%. ASE Technology shares have soared 153.8% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Diodes’ 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 5.3% to $2.58 per share over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 111.5%. Diodes shares have surged 122.8% YTD.

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