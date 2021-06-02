Ambarella's (AMBA) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
Ambarella AMBA reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 23 cents per share, handily outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.29%. The reported figure jumped significantly from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 4 cents per share.
Meanwhile, revenues of $70 million beat the consensus mark of $69 million and increased 28% year over year. Recovery in the automotive and other markets was a positive. Ambarella’s top-line growth was also driven by improvement in the security-camera business.
Customer & Market Details
Ambarella had two customers that contributed more than 10% in the reported quarter. WT Microelectronics, a fulfillment partner serving multiple customers, accounted for 63% of the company’s revenues. Chicony, a Taiwanese OEM, which manufactures for multiple customers, contributed 16%.
Moreover, the company noted that it continues to gain SoC share in the professional security-camera market outside China. Momentum in Ambarella’s CV flow SoCs in professional IP cameras across all geographies continued in the reported quarter.
Operating Details
Ambarella reported non-GAAP gross margin of 62.9%, up 380 basis points (bps) year over year in the first quarter.
A healthy customer mix supported by impressive operational execution aided gross-margin expansion during the first quarter and offset the higher expenses incurred to overcome supply-chain challenges.
On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $35.4 million, up 6% sequentially. Seasonal increase in payroll taxes and increased headcount led to the increase.
Total headcount at the end of the first quarter was 803, with about 81% of the employees dedicated to engineering. Roughly 66% of Ambarella’s total headcount is located in Asia.
Net inventory was $33.1 million as of Apr 30, 2021, up 26.8% sequentially.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Apr 30, 2021, Ambarella had cash and cash equivalents & marketable securities of $435.5 million compared with $440.7 million as of Jan 31, 2021.
During the first quarter, the company generated an operating cash outflow of $4.5 million.
Guidance
For second-quarter fiscal 2022, revenues are expected between $74 million and $77 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to be 61-62%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected at $36-$37.5 million.
