Ambarella's (AMBA) CVflow Powers GWM's In-Cabin Sensing System

Ambarella, Inc. AMBA recently announced that its CV25AQ CVflow AI vision processor has been used to power a camera-based in-cabin sensing system developed by Great Wall Motors (GWM) for its WEY Mocha flagship SUV.



Notably, the new multi-channel AI vision system-based SUV was launched at Auto Shanghai 2021 recently. Ambarella’s AI vision processors help GWM strengthen its "Coffee Intelligence" driving platform, which is essentially an AI system with Cockpit Systems, Intelligent Drive, and Intelligent Automotive Electronic and Electrical Architecture Technology.



In the press release, the CEO of Ambarella, Fermi Wang, noted, “Ambarella and GWM have a strong history of successful collaboration, with several generations of vision systems already in production for a variety of car models.”



Notably, the CV25AQ-based system, which meets Euro NCAP 2025 standards, can support numerous multi-camera channel combinations for recording and in-cabin sensing. It also delivers powerful visual processing under complex lighting conditions and is an important building block of GWM’s Intelligent Drive process.

Ambarella, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ambarella, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ambarella, Inc. Quote

Ambarella is making steady progress on the development and delivery of computer video solutions, based on its CVFlow architecture. The company released CVFlow software developed kits, supporting its CV2 and CV22 SoCs and attracting positive consumer feedback.



In March this year, the company’s CVflow family of AI processors was adopted by driverless technology provider, Motional, for its driverless vehicles.



Prior to this, in January, Ambarella launched its new 5 nm CV5 AI vision CVflow processor, which is capable of recording 8K video or four 4K video streams.



Nearly all automakers are now in various stages of developing self-driving cars. This has been creating a huge demand for camera-based SoCs as well as computer vision technology. Notably, Ambarella already has deep technical knowledge in camera-based SoCs and to enhance its computer vision capabilities. Growing demand for Automated Driver Assistant Systems (ADAS) is a key driver. Design wins for automated parking systems are a positive. Ambarella expects the demand for security cameras with computer vision capability to continue to grow, giving it an opportunity to increase its value contribution per camera and hence, boost the top line.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Ambarella currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A few better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Micron Technology, Inc. MU and Etsy, Inc. ETSY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The long-term earnings growth rate for NVIDIA, Micron and Etsy is currently pegged at 15.05%, 15.66% and 19.43%, respectively.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Free Stock Analysis Report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.