Ambarella's (AMBA) CV3 AI SoCs Selected by China's Hyperview

Ambarella AMBA recently revealed that Hyperview, a Chinese autonomous driving technology company, leveraged the company’s CV3-AD family of artificial intelligence (AI) central domain controller systems-on-chip (SoCs) for the development of high-performance computing autonomous driving platforms.

Per the agreement, Hyperview will integrate its software stack with Ambarella’s CV3-AD SoCs to generate a production-ready perception, automated driving and parking solutions for the Tier-1s in autonomous driving systems and original equipment manufacturers. This will enable the Chinese company’s automated-driving central domain control unit (DCU) to collect enhanced comprehensive sensing data and improved processing speeds. This, in turn, will not only raise recognition accuracy but also accumulate greater number of autonomous driving functions for Hyperview.

Ambarella’s CV3-AD-based central DCU will simplify Hyperview’s automotive thermal-management design and lower power management complexity, thereby decreasing system costs and mechanical complexity of vehicles.

Ambarella, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ambarella, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ambarella, Inc. Quote

In January 2022, Ambarella launched CV3 AI domain controller SoCs for implementing autonomous driving for vehicles from Level 2+ to Level 4, single- and multi-camera advanced driving assistance system (ADAS), Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and in-cabin solutions, single- and multi-channel electronic mirrors with blind-spot detection and intelligent parking assistance systems. The single-chip provides up to 500 eTOPS, i.e., Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) equivalent trillion operations per second of CVflow AI processing for neural network computation.

Ambarella’s CV3 family accelerates automakers’ development timelines and simplifies the deployment of new features by providing the headroom for a single, robust over-the-air update implementation. The CV3-AD AI system includes a general vector processor, an advanced image processor, a dense stereo and optical flow engine, up to 16 Arm Cortex-A78AE Central Processing Units and an automotive GPU in a single SoC. It reduces the cost and complexity of software development by providing an alternative to the fragmented ADAS SoC offerings from Ambarella’s peers.

With all automakers developing self-driving cars, there has been a high demand for camera-based SoCs and computer vision technology in recent times. Ambarella, being an AI silicon company, has deep technical knowledge in camera-based SoCs and enhanced computer vision capabilities. AMBA’s SoC designs integrate high-definition video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip, which help in delivering exceptional video and image quality at high compression rates, differentiated functionality and low power consumption. Growing demand for ADAS is a key catalyst for the company’s near-term growth.

Ambarella continues to expand its CVflow family of AI processors through consecutive global collaborations. Last month, the company partnered with the CA-based self-driving trucking company, Kodiak Robotics, to integrate its CV2AQ AI perception SoC into Kodiak’s autonomous trucks for all camera data processing.

In the same month, the company collaborated with Australia’s vision-based monitoring technology company, Seeing Machines and Tel-Aviv-based AI mobility company, Autobrains Technologies, to offer combined front ADAS and DMS solution. Offered in a single box by using a single, low power, high-performance Ambarella CV2FS/CV22FS AI perception SoC, the joint solution integrates embedded Driver Monitoring Engine software stack from Seeing Machines with patented signature-based AI software stack from Autobrains. It provides extremely low power consumption reducing thermal-management requirements which lowers system cost and complexities of the original equipment manufacturers.

During third-quarter fiscal 2023, the company’s revenues increased 2% to $80.9 million, primarily on improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses. We believe that the growing demand for security cameras with computer vision capability might give Ambarella an opportunity to increase its value contribution per camera while further accelerating its top line.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ambarella currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of AMBA have decreased 37.1% in the past year.



Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Axcelis Technologies ACLS, Bandwidth BAND and Nutanix NTNX. While Axcelis sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Bandwidth and Nutanix carry Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis’ fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 41 cents northward to $1.46 per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have improved by 8.5% to $5.21 per share over the past 30 days.



ACLS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 23.2%. Shares of the company have risen 64% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bandwidth’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised by a penny to 4 cents per share over the past 90 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 25 cents to 37 cents per share in the past 90 days.



BAND's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 301.8%. Shares of the company have declined 59.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nutanix's second-quarter fiscal 2023 loss has been revised a penny north to 13 cents per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 3 cents to 17 cents per share in the past 90 days.



NTNX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 86.1%. Shares of the company have jumped 4.5% in the past year.

