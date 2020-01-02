Ambarella & StradVision to Jointly Exhibit ADAS Innovation

Ambarella, Inc. AMBA will reportedly use StradVision’s SVNet software for its ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems) and DMS (driver monitoring solution) demonstration vehicle at the CES 2020.



The CES 2020, which is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas during Jan 7-10, will showcase the latest innovation in automotive technology from all over the world.



Ambarella's CV22 system on chip (SoC) will be integrated with a fully-optimized SVNet, reflecting the company's ability to leverage sophisticated, deep, learning-based algorithms to carry out complex functions to operate automated vehicles.



Management believes that the collaboration with StradVision will lead to quicker development and deployment of the next generation of AI-based ADAS systems.

CVFlow Architecture: A Key Driver



Ambarella is making steady progress on the development and delivery of computer video solutions based on its CVFlow architecture. The company released CVFlow software developed kits, supporting its CV2 and CV22 SoCs, attracting positive consumer feedback.



In September last year, the company partnered with ON Semiconductor ON and Eyeris to showcase a complete, integrated, in-cabin monitoring system. The system leverages CV2AQ video processing SoC from Ambarella.



Moreover, Ambarella collaborated with Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd. to develop an advanced automatic parking platform in June 2019. It will be based on the company's CV22AQ CVflow computer vision SoC.



Additionally, in April 2019, Ambarella announced a collaboration with Chinese automotive supplier Shanghai OFilm to develop an AVP hardware platform, based on the CV22AQ CVflow computer vision SoC of the former. The amalgamation of Ambarella’s SoC and OFilm’s intelligent driving algorithms and system integration capability will help the platform achieve high-precision image recognition, free space detection, obstacle detection and map construction.



Growing demand for single-chip solutions with integrated computer vision processing in the surveillance camera market bodes well for the company’s CVflow architecture-based SoC solutions.



Zacks Rank and Key Picks



Ambarella currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader computer & technology sector are Fortinet, Inc. FTNT and Marchex, Inc. MCHX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for Fortinet and Marchex is currently pegged at 14% and 15%, respectively.



