Ambarella Stock Looks Set To Continue Its Rally

Ambarella stock (NASDAQ: AMBA) is up almost 7% in the past month (21 trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which was roughly unchanged over this period. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned 5.8% and 20%, outperforming the broader market on both occasions. Ambarella reported strong Q3 ’22 earnings in late November (AMBA’s fiscal year ends in January) with revenue at $92 million, up significantly from $56 million in Q3 ’21. The company managed to keep operating expenses in check with respect to the rise in revenue, which saw the operating loss shrink to $1.2 million from $16.2 million in Q3 ’21. Additionally, a $1.56 million tax benefit saw net income rise from -$17.1 million to $0.76 million over this period.

Now, is Ambarella stock set to continue its rally or could we expect a pullback? We believe that there is a decent 58% chance of a rise in Ambarella stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last nine years. See our analysis on AMBA Stock Chance of Rise. For additional details about AMBA historical returns and comparison to peers, see Ambarella (AMBA) Stock Return.

Twenty-One Day: AMBA 6.7%, vs. S&P500 0.1%; Outperformed market

(40% likelihood event; 58% probability of rise over next 21 days)

AMBA stock rose 6.7% the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) marginal rise of 0.1%

the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) marginal rise of 0.1% A change of 6.7% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 40% likelihood event, which has occurred 903 times out of 2283 in the last nine years

Of these 903 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 525 occasions

This points to a 58% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: AMBA 20%, vs. S&P500 0.3%; Outperformed market

(5% likelihood event; 50% probability of rise over next 10 days)

AMBA stock rose 20% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) marginal rise of 0.3%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) marginal rise of 0.3% A change of 20% or more over ten trading days is a 5% likelihood event, which has occurred 123 times out of 2294 in the last nine years

Of these 123 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 62 occasions

This points to a 50% probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: AMBA 5.8%, vs. S&P500 4.2%; Outperformed market

(22% likelihood event; 57% probability of rise over next five days)

AMBA stock rose 5.8% over a five-day trading period ending 12/8/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 4.2%

over a five-day trading period ending 12/8/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 4.2% A change of 5.8% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 22% likelihood event, which has occurred 509 times out of 2298 in the last nine years

Of these 509 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 288 occasions

This points to a 57% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

Returns Dec 2021

MTD [1] 2021

YTD [1] 2017-21

Total [2] AMBA Return 5% 131% 291% S&P 500 Return 0% 25% 110% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 1% 47% 295%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 12/9/2021

[2] Cumulative total returns since 2017

