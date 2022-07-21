Ambarella Stock Has Returned 2x Since 2018 End- Here's Why

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) stock price soared almost 2x from $35 in 2018 end to $68 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its P/S multiple and revenues. Additionally, the company, a fabless semiconductor design company, witnessed a rise in revenue per share over this period, despite a rise in the outstanding share count. Due to this, the stock has managed to outperform the S&P, which returned roughly 55% over this period.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Ambarella Stock Moved: AMBA Stock Has Gained 95% Since 2018, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) AMBA’s Total Revenue has grown 55% from $227.8 million in FY 2019 to around $352 million on an LTM basis

AMBA’s total revenue first dropped from $227.8 million in FY ’19 to $223 million in FY ’21, before bouncing back strongly to $331.9 million in FY ’22, and currently stands even higher at $352 million (AMBA’s fiscal year ends in January).

Despite weak numbers in FY ’20 and FY ’21, the company’s recent jump in sales means that revenue numbers now stand 55% higher than its FY ’19 levels.

As of FY ’22, 63% of AMBA’s sales come from Taiwan, with the rest of Asia Pacific bringing in 25%. The remaining 12% comes from Europe and North America.

For details about AMBA revenues and comparison to peers, see Ambarella (AMBA) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 36% from $6.96 in FY 2019 to $9.43 currently

AMBA revenue rose from $227.8 million in 2019 to $352 million currently, while the outstanding share count increased from 32.7 million in 2019 to a little over 37 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen from $6.96 in FY ’19 to $9.43 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for AMBA surged from 5.5x in 2018 end to 7.4x by 2022 end, and currently stands at 7.2x, still around 30% higher than its 2018 level

Despite AMBA’s weak performance between FY 2019 to 2021, its P/S multiple rose strongly from 5.5x in 2018 to over 30x in 2021, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding a jump in demand for the company’s products.

However, due to current geopolitical tensions and the increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 7.2x.

For additional details about the company stock returns and comparison to peers, see Ambarella (AMBA) Stock Return Comparison.

Returns Jul 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] AMBA Return 4% -66% 26% S&P 500 Return 1% -20% 71% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 3% -21% 214%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 7/17/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.