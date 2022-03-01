Ambarella Slides After Q4 Result Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) shares are falling more than 26 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced fourth-quarter net loss, while adjusted earnings missed estimates.

The company reported net loss of $9.19 million or $0.25 per share compared to net loss of $12.49 million or $0.35 per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $17.9 million or $0.45 per share.

Currently, shares are at $102.75, down 26.52 percent on a volume of 1,723,842. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $82.59-$227.59 on average volume of 729,731.

