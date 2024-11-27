News & Insights

Stocks
AMBA

Ambarella price target raised to $95 from $75 at Northland

November 27, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Ambarella (AMBA) to $95 from $75 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported “a strong quarter” and guided Q4 above consensus. While Ambarella’s auto funnel declined year-over-year to $2.2B due to delays at automakers, AI IoT imagining applications are “a more significant growth vector in FY26,” the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AMBA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.