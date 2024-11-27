Ambarella price target raised to $95 from $75 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Ambarella (AMBA) to $95 from $75 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported “a strong quarter” and guided Q4 above consensus. While Ambarella’s auto funnel declined year-over-year to $2.2B due to delays at automakers, AI IoT imagining applications are “a more significant growth vector in FY26,” the analyst tells investors.
