Ambarella price target raised to $65 from $57 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Ambarella (AMBA) to $65 from $57 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. The company reported “solid” October-end quarter results and the stock reacted positively, but the firm argues the valuation “could be hard to justify for a relatively subscale business where valuation heavily hinges on growth prospects beyond 2025+ that are now less certain.” While the firm’s calendar 2025 and 2026 sales estimates rise 1.5% and 3.2%, respectively, it now models pro-forma EPS 2c and 16c lower, respectively.

