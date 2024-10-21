News & Insights

Ambarella price target lowered to $70 from $80 at Susquehanna

October 21, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Ambarella (AMBA) to $70 from $80 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm previewed Q3 results for semiconductors and expects continued broad-based headwinds, particularly for Automotive and Industrial as momentum began to slow late summer. For PC, they expect notebook builds to be up for 2024 with slightly slower builds into year-end as AI PCs were not the driver most were hoping for. For Handsets, they forecast smartphone shipments to increase in 2024. For Data Center, recent server checks support a slightly stronger 2H24, driven in part by AMD/Genoa share gains. For A.I., checks remain solid, and expect hyperscaler capex revisions to support 2H and into next year.

Read More on AMBA:

Stocks mentioned

AMBA

