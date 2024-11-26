Ambarella options imply 10.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Ambarella (AMBA) is 6.7x normal with calls leading puts 5:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 10.2%, or $6.90, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 11.1%.

