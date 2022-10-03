Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 3.9% this week, taking one-year losses to 63%

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 63% in that time. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 3.3% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 11% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 6.1% in the same period.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Ambarella isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Ambarella grew its revenue by 32% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 63%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:AMBA Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Ambarella shareholders are down 63% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 22%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 2% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ambarella .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

