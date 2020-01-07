Ambarella-Lumentum-ON to Jointly Provide 3D Sensing Platform

Ambarella, Inc. AMBA recently collaborated with Lumentum LITE and ON Semiconductor ON to offer a 3D sensing platform for the development of intelligent access control systems and smart video security products like smart video doorbells and door locks.



The platform is based on Ambarella’s CV25 CVflow AI vision system on chip (SoC) and powered by Lumentum’s VCSEL technology and ON Semiconductor’s AR0237IR image sensor. The platform will be demonstrated jointly by the companies during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) conducted by the Consumer Technology Association.



Ambarella’s CV25 CVflow AI vision SoC features depth processing, anti-spoofing algorithms, 3D facial recognition algorithms and single-chip video encoding. These significantly mitigate system complexity.



The chip also includes native support for RGB-IR color filter arrays and advanced HDR processing for high image quality in low-light and high-contrast environments. This feature makes it a perfect fit for ON Semiconductor’s AR0237 RGB-IR CMOS image sensor, which is used in the new 3D sensing platform.



Moreover, the CV25 chip’s computational power enables liveness detection and 3D face recognition. It also runs multiple AI algorithms for advanced features such as people counting and anti-tailgating.

CVFlow Architecture: A Key Driver



Ambarella is making steady progress on the development and delivery of computer video solutions, based on its CVFlow architecture.



Recently, it announced a collaboration with Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing arm, AWS, enabling customers to use Amazon SageMaker Neo cloud service to run ML models on devices based on Ambarella’s CVflow-powered AI vision SoC. Reportedly, this collaboration will eliminate the need for developers to manually optimize ML models for devices based on Ambarella AI vision SoCs, preventing delays and errors in application development. This joint effort will also be exhibited in the CES 2020.



Notably, Ambarella collaborated with ON Semiconductor earlier as well. In September 2019, the companies, along with Eyeris, partnered to showcase a complete, integrated, in-cabin monitoring system. The system leverages CV2AQ video processing SoC from Ambarella.



Moreover, the company collaborated with Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd. to develop an advanced automatic parking platform in June 2019. It will be based on the company's CV22AQ CVflow computer vision SoC.



Video Surveillance Market Gaining Steam



Growing demand for single-chip solutions with integrated computer vision processing in the surveillance camera market bodes well for the company’s CVflow architecture-based SoC solutions. Moreover, the demand for smart video surveillance is gaining momentum.



Notably, per Mordor Intelligence, the global video surveillance system market, valued at $52.31 billion in 2019, is expected to reach $94.97 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.35%.



This makes us optimistic about Ambarella’s prospects, given its growing efforts to build solutions for this market.



