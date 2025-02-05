Ambarella, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call for February 26, 2025

Ambarella will hold its Q3 FY2025earnings callon February 26, 2025, with registration required for participation.

Quiver AI Summary

Ambarella, Inc. has announced that it will host its third quarter fiscal year 2025earnings conference callon February 26, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, following the release of its earnings after market close. Participants wishing to ask questions during the call must register online in advance to receive dial-in information and a personal identification number (PIN) necessary for access. Additionally, the live conference call will be available via webcast, along with a replay afterward. Ambarella specializes in edge AI semiconductor technology, focusing on applications in video security, autonomous driving, and robotics, and offers low-power systems-on-chip that provide advanced video and image processing capabilities. For further details, interested parties can visit their website.

Potential Positives

The scheduledearnings conference callprovides a clear timeline for investors and stakeholders, demonstrating transparency and proactive communication regarding the company's financial performance.

The focus on advanced technologies such as edge AI and human vision applications highlights Ambarella's commitment to innovation and leadership in key growth sectors, potentially attracting investor interest.

The requirement for registration to ask questions during the call indicates a structured approach to investor engagement, which can enhance the quality of feedback and interaction with shareholders.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is Ambarella's Q3 fiscal year 2025earnings call

Ambarella's Q3 fiscal year 2025earnings callis scheduled for February 26, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

How can I participate in theearnings call

You must register online in advance to ask questions during theearnings call

Where can I find the earnings release?

The earnings release will be issued after the market closes on February 26, 2025.

What topics will Ambarella discuss in theearnings call

The call will cover Ambarella's financial results and business updates for Q3 fiscal year 2025.

How can I access the live webcast of theearnings call

The live webcast and replay will be available at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMBA Insider Trading Activity

$AMBA insiders have traded $AMBA stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FENG-MING WANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 44,597 shares for an estimated $2,529,480 .

. CHAN W LEE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 12,978 shares for an estimated $948,134 .

. CHI-HONG JU (Sr. Vice President, Systems) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,216 shares for an estimated $522,722 .

. CHRISTOPHER DAY (VP, Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,323 shares for an estimated $489,592 .

. YUN-LUNG CHEN (VP, Business Development) sold 5,963 shares for an estimated $343,220

JOHN ALEXANDER YOUNG (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,275 shares for an estimated $275,597 .

. LESLIE KOHN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,365 shares for an estimated $218,587 .

. CHRISTOPHER B PAISLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $137,555 .

. ELIZABETH M SCHWARTING has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,406 shares for an estimated $80,837 .

. HSIAO-WUEN HON sold 377 shares for an estimated $27,953

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $AMBA stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ambarella, Inc.



(NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced it will hold its third quarter fiscal year 2025earnings conference callon Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time). The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes that same day.





Those interested in asking a question on the call are required to



register online in advance



. Once registered, the dial-in numbers will be provided with a personal identification number (PIN). When dialing in for the live call, the PIN number must be provided to access the call.





The live webcast of the conference call, and a webcast replay, will be available at:



http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm









About Ambarella







Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human vision and edge AI applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit



www.ambarella.com



.





Contact:





Louis Gerhardy





VP Corporate Development





408-636-2310







lgerhardy@ambarella.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.