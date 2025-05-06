Ambarella, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call for May 29, 2025

Ambarella will host its Q1 FY2026earnings callon May 29, 2025, with registration required for questions.

Quiver AI Summary

Ambarella, Inc. has announced that it will hold its first quarter fiscal year 2026earnings conference callon May 29, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, following the release of its earnings report after market close on the same day. Participants wishing to ask questions during the call must register in advance to receive dial-in information and a personal identification number (PIN) needed for access. The call will also be available via a live webcast and a replay on the company's investor website. Ambarella specializes in edge AI semiconductors used in various applications, including video security and autonomous driving, providing advanced systems-on-chip that facilitate intelligent perception and processing.

Potential Positives

Announcement ofearnings conference callindicates transparency and communication with investors, which can enhance investor confidence.



Involvement in diverse applications such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving positions Ambarella in high-growth markets.



Focus on low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) with advanced capabilities suggests a competitive advantage in edge AI semiconductor space.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is Ambarella'searnings conference callfor Q1 FY 2026?

Ambarella'searnings conference callfor Q1 FY 2026 will be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

How can I participate in theearnings call

To participate in theearnings call you must register online in advance to receive the dial-in numbers and personal identification number (PIN).

Where can I find the earnings release?

The earnings release for Ambarella will be issued after the market closes on May 29, 2025, before the conference call.

Will theearnings callbe available online?

Yes, a live webcast of the conference call and a replay will be available at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm.

What technologies does Ambarella specialize in?

Ambarella specializes in edge AI semiconductor solutions for video security, ADAS, robotics, and other vision applications.

$AMBA Insider Trading Activity

$AMBA insiders have traded $AMBA stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAN W LEE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 15,064 shares for an estimated $1,065,301 .

. FENG-MING WANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,594 shares for an estimated $725,866 .

. CHI-HONG JU (Sr. Vice President, Systems) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,059 shares for an estimated $625,845 .

. JOHN ALEXANDER YOUNG (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,902 shares for an estimated $423,540 .

. CHRISTOPHER DAY (VP, Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,249 shares for an estimated $367,616 .

. LESLIE KOHN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,657 shares for an estimated $347,281 .

. CHRISTOPHER B PAISLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $138,450 .

. HSIAO-WUEN HON sold 377 shares for an estimated $27,953

ELIZABETH M SCHWARTING sold 253 shares for an estimated $18,103

$AMBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $AMBA stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMBA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMBA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

