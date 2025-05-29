Ambarella, Inc. Reports 57.6% Revenue Growth in Q1 FY 2026, Sees Improved Non-GAAP Profit

Ambarella reported Q1 fiscal 2026 revenue of $85.9 million, a 57.6% increase, with a GAAP net loss of $24.3 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Ambarella, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, reporting revenues of $85.9 million, a 57.6% increase from the previous year. Despite a GAAP net loss of $24.3 million, the company saw improvements compared to the $37.9 million loss in Q1 of fiscal 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, Ambarella achieved a net profit of $3.0 million, a recovery from a $10.5 million loss last year. The company’s gross margin was slightly lower year-over-year, at 60.0% under GAAP and 62.0% on a non-GAAP basis. Ambarella also provided guidance for Q2, projecting revenue between $86.0 million and $94.0 million and indicated an increase in its fiscal 2026 revenue growth expectations. Additionally, the Board approved an extension of the share repurchase program, allowing for continued stock buybacks. The company highlighted its leading position in the edge AI market and ongoing innovation in AI technology.

Potential Positives

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 increased by 57.6%, reaching $85.9 million compared to $54.5 million in the prior year.

The company reported a non-GAAP net profit of $3.0 million, a significant improvement from a non-GAAP net loss of $10.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Ambarella increased its revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2026 to a range of 19% to 25%, reflecting confidence in future performance.

The company has approximately $48.0 million available for stock repurchase, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Despite a significant increase in revenue, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $24.3 million, which indicates ongoing financial struggles.

The gross margin decreased slightly from 60.9% to 60.0% on a GAAP basis, which may signal potential issues in profitability or rising costs.

Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected to remain high, between $52.5 million and $55.5 million, which could impact overall profitability in the upcoming quarter.

FAQ

What were Ambarella's first quarter fiscal 2026 revenue results?

Ambarella reported a revenue of $85.9 million, a 57.6% increase from $54.5 million in the prior year.

How did Ambarella's gross margin perform in Q1 fiscal 2026?

The gross margin for Q1 fiscal 2026 was 60.0%, slightly down from 60.9% in the same quarter last year.

What is Ambarella's non-GAAP net profit for the first quarter?

Ambarella achieved a non-GAAP net profit of $3.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter.

What is the revenue guidance for Ambarella's Q2 fiscal 2026?

Ambarella expects Q2 fiscal 2026 revenue to be between $86.0 million and $94.0 million.

What does Ambarella's stock repurchase program entail?

The Board of Directors approved an extension for the stock repurchase program, with approximately $48.0 million available for repurchase.

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results for the period ended April 30, 2025.







Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $85.9 million, up 57.6% from $54.5 million in the same period in fiscal 2025.



Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $85.9 million, up 57.6% from $54.5 million in the same period in fiscal 2025.



Gross margin under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was 60.0%, compared with 60.9% for the same period in fiscal 2025.



Gross margin under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was 60.0%, compared with 60.9% for the same period in fiscal 2025.



GAAP net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $24.3 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.58, compared with a GAAP net loss of $37.9 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.93, for the same period in fiscal 2025.











Financial results on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 are as follows:







Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was 62.0%, compared with 63.4% for the same period in fiscal 2025.



Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was 62.0%, compared with 63.4% for the same period in fiscal 2025.



Non-GAAP net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $3.0 million, or earnings per diluted ordinary share of $0.07. This compares with non-GAAP net loss of $10.5 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.26, for the same period in fiscal 2025.







Based on information available as of today, Ambarella is offering the following guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending July 31, 2025:







Revenue is expected to be between $86.0 million and $94.0 million.



Revenue is expected to be between $86.0 million and $94.0 million.



Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 60.5% and 62.0%.



Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 60.5% and 62.0%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $52.5 million and $55.5 million.











Ambarella reports gross margin, net income (loss) and earnings (losses) per share in accordance with GAAP and, additionally, on a non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP financial information excludes the impact of stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs adjusted for the associated tax impact, which includes the effect of any benefits or shortfalls recognized. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin, net income (loss) and earnings (losses) per share for the periods presented, as well as a description of the items excluded from the non-GAAP calculations, is included in the financial statements portion of this press release.





Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities on hand at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $259.4 million, compared with $250.3 million at the end of the prior quarter and $203.3 million at the end of the same quarter a year ago.





“As the established edge AI market leader, we achieved our fourth consecutive quarter of record AI revenue with results in the upper half of our Q1 revenue guidance range. We are increasing our fiscal 2026 revenue growth guidance to a range of 19% to 25%, or approximately $348 million at the mid-point, with the broader guidance range reflecting our consideration of the uncertain geopolitical environment,” said Fermi Wang, President & CEO. “We continue to innovate at a rapid pace, and by leveraging our low power and scalable 3



rd



generation AI silicon and software architecture, our development of a new SoC is efficiently extending our reach into the edge AI infrastructure market.”







Stock Repurchase







During the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, Ambarella’s Board of Directors approved an extension of the current share repurchase program for an additional twelve months ending June 30, 2026. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, the company repurchased a total of 24,152 shares for total consideration of approximately $1.0 million. As of today, there is approximately $48.0 million available for repurchase under the company’s stock repurchase program. The repurchase program does not obligate the company to acquire any particular amount of ordinary shares, and it may be suspended at any time at the company’s discretion.







Quarterly Conference Call







Ambarella plans to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today with Fermi Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Young, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 results. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on Ambarella's website at http://www.ambarella.com/ for up to 30 days after the call.



http://www.ambarella.com/



for up to 30 days after the call.







About Ambarella







Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of edge AI and human vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella's low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) provide powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning, and offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.



www.ambarella.com



.







"Safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and often can be identified by terms such as “outlook,” “projected,” “intends,” “will,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” “could,” “should,” or similar expressions, including the guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending July 31, 2025, and the comments of our CEO relating to our expectation of future revenue growth, the growth potential for our edge AI inference products, our ability to continue to innovate, and our ability to expand into edge infrastructure. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of our future performance.





The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, global economic and political conditions; changes in government policies, including possible trade tariffs and restrictions; revenue being generated from new customers or design wins, neither of which is assured; the commercial success of our customers’ products; our customers’ ability to manage their inventory requirements; our growth strategy; our ability to anticipate future market demands and future needs of our customers, particularly for AI inference applications; our ability to introduce, and to generate revenue from, new and enhanced solutions; our ability to develop, and to generate revenue from, new advanced technologies, such as computer vision, AI functionality and advanced networks, including vision-language models and GenAI; our ability to retain and expand customer relationships and to achieve design wins; the expansion of our current markets and our ability to successfully enter new markets and applications, such as edge infrastructure; anticipated trends and challenges, including competition, in the markets in which we operate; risks associated with global health conditions and associated risk mitigation measures; our ability to effectively manage growth; our ability to retain key employees; and the potential for intellectual property disputes or other litigation.





Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for our 2025 fiscal year, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information will also set forth in the company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the Investor Relations portion of our web site at www.ambarella.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.



www.ambarella.com



or the SEC's web site at



www.sec.gov



. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. The results we report in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2025 could differ from the preliminary results announced in this press release.





Ambarella assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements made in this press release, except as required by law.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The company has provided in this release non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP gross margin, net income (loss), and earnings (losses) per share, as a supplement to the condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing the company’s financial results to assess operational performance and liquidity. The company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Further, the company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics that the company uses in making operating decisions and because the company believes that investors and analysts use them to help assess the health of its business and for comparison to other companies. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company’s operating results. The non-GAAP information should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.





With respect to its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, the company has provided below reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. With respect to the company’s expectations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses guidance to the closest corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.











AMBARELLA, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(in thousands, except share and per share data)













(unaudited)













































Three Months Ended April 30,

























2025





















2024







































































Revenue









$





85,872













$





54,473





































Cost of revenue













34,336

















21,313















Gross profit















51,536

















33,160







































Operating expenses:



























Research and development













58,819

















54,137













Selling, general and administrative













18,575

















18,468





































Total operating expenses













77,394

















72,605





































Loss from operations













(25,858





)













(39,445





)

































Other income, net













2,175

















2,271







































Loss before income taxes















(23,683





)













(37,174





)

































Provision for income taxes













645

















758







































Net loss











$





(24,328





)









$





(37,932





)

































Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders:





















Basic









$





(0.58





)









$





(0.93





)









Diluted









$





(0.58





)









$





(0.93





)









Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share





















attributable to ordinary shareholders:

























Basic













42,219,972

















40,774,991













Diluted













42,219,972

















40,774,991





































The following tables present details of stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs included in each functional line item in the condensed consolidated statements of operations above:



































Three Months Ended April 30,





















2025

















2024

















(unaudited, in thousands)











Stock-based compensation:





















Cost of revenue





$





951









$





607









Research and development









17,585













17,621









Selling, general and administrative









7,594













7,808





























Total stock-based compensation





$





26,130









$





26,036



































































Three Months Ended April 30,





















2025

















2024





























(unaudited, in thousands)











Acquisition-related costs:





















Cost of revenue





$





757









$





757









Research and development









—













—









Selling, general and administrative









456













520





























Total acquisition-related costs





$





1,213









$





1,277





























The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 2.0% and 2.5%, or $1.7 million and $1.4 million, for the three months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The differences were due to the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related costs.



















AMBARELLA, INC.













RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE













(in thousands, except share and per share data)





































Three Months Ended April 30,





















2025





















2024

































(unaudited)











GAAP net loss





$





(24,328





)









$





(37,932





)





























Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense









26,130

















26,036













Acquisition-related costs









1,213

















1,277













Income tax effect









14

















152













Non-GAAP net income (loss)





$





3,029













$





(10,467





)





























GAAP - diluted weighted average shares









42,219,972

















40,774,991













Non-GAAP - diluted weighted average shares









42,451,235

















40,774,991

































GAAP - diluted net loss per share





$





(0.58





)









$





(0.93





)









Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense









0.62

















0.64













Acquisition-related costs









0.03

















0.03













Income tax effect









—

















—













Effect of Non-GAAP - diluted weighted average shares









—

















—













Non-GAAP - diluted net income (loss) per share





$





0.07













$





(0.26





)











































AMBARELLA, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(unaudited, in thousands)





































April 30,













January 31,





















2025





















2025





































ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





141,285













$





144,622













Marketable debt securities









118,102

















105,643













Accounts receivable, net









30,235

















29,767













Inventories









39,289

















34,428













Restricted cash









441

















7













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









6,197

















6,084













Total current assets









335,549

















320,551

































Property and equipment, net









10,248

















9,084













Intangible assets, net









44,895

















47,279













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net









4,377

















5,188













Goodwill









303,625

















303,625













Other non-current assets









3,224

















3,241

































Total assets





$





701,918













$





688,968



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable









35,290

















21,775













Accrued and other current liabilities









73,479

















80,781













Operating lease liabilities, current









2,335

















2,829













Income taxes payable









1,633

















1,383













Deferred revenue, current









12,114

















14,226













Total current liabilities









124,851

















120,994

































Operating lease liabilities, non-current









2,056

















2,436













Other long-term liabilities









2,295

















4,126

































Total liabilities









129,202

















127,556

































Shareholders' equity:





















Preference shares









—

















—













Ordinary shares









19

















19













Additional paid-in capital









848,756

















813,683













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









326

















(233





)









Accumulated deficit









(276,385





)













(252,057





)









Total shareholders’ equity









572,716

















561,412

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





701,918













$





688,968

































Contact:





Louis Gerhardy





408.636.2310







lgerhardy@ambarella.com





